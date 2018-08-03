Innogy (IGY) Given a €38.40 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Innogy (ETR:IGY) has been given a €38.40 ($45.18) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($45.18) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €36.76 ($43.25) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.70 ($42.00).

Get Innogy alerts:

Innogy opened at €37.80 ($44.47) on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Innogy has a 52-week low of €29.11 ($34.25) and a 52-week high of €42.68 ($50.21).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Innogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.