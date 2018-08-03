InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for InnerWorkings in a report issued on Tuesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for InnerWorkings’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of INWK stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. InnerWorkings has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $462.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). InnerWorkings had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $274.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in InnerWorkings by 89.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in InnerWorkings during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in InnerWorkings by 67.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

