Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

IMKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of Ingles Markets traded up $0.45, reaching $29.30, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $984.56 million during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 16.12%. research analysts forecast that Ingles Markets will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 73.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.7% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 180,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 5.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 64,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More: Short Selling

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.