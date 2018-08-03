ING Groep NV (EPA) (INGA) PT Set at €12.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ING Groep NV (EPA) (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.75 ($20.88) price target on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.40 ($20.47) price target on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep NV (EPA) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.90 ($18.71).

Get ING Groep NV (EPA) alerts:

Shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) traded up €0.21 ($0.25), reaching €14.35 ($16.88), during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 27,950,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,760,000. ING Groep NV has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep NV (EPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep NV (EPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.