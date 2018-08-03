Informa (INF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a conviction-buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Informa from GBX 770 ($10.12) to GBX 850 ($11.17) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Informa from GBX 855 ($11.23) to GBX 900 ($11.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 865.33 ($11.37).

Informa traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11), reaching GBX 786.20 ($10.33), during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,525,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 624.50 ($8.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 773 ($10.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 7.05 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%.

In other news, insider Greg Lock bought 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £88,630.30 ($116,450.27).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

