Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.05 ($29.47).

IFXA stock remained flat at $€19.70 ($23.18) during trading on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

