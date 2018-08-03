Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €25.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €25.05 ($29.47).

Shares of IFXA stock opened at €19.70 ($23.18) on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

