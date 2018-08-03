Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a C$65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$60.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$60.00 price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$60.00 price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.67.

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. traded up C$0.03, reaching C$54.03, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,016. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 12-month low of C$48.67 and a 12-month high of C$62.01.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.11. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Denis Ricard acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.15 per share, with a total value of C$212,600.00. Also, insider Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.50, for a total value of C$53,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $448,218 and have sold 4,000 shares valued at $214,780.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, and Group Savings and Retirement.

