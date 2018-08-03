Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.30.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney opened at $112.75 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

