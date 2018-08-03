Incyte (INCY) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.57% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “INCY’s 1Q print/report (initial thoughts here; slides here) this morning was relatively uneventful. Following the success of REACH1 in acute GVHD, management is planning a regulatory filing in 3Q18 (recall Jakafi has BTD status) with plans for an immediate launch upon approval. Also, as previously disclosed, a filing for the FGFR inhibitor in cholangiocarcinoma is still anticipated in 2019, pending final data follow- up (interim data at recent investor day). We’re maintaining our OW given shares are trading at a discount to our DCF derived fair value for the base business. With that said, we suspect it will require some significant execution on the relatively broad pipeline for investors to more actively re-engage with the story.””

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Shares of Incyte traded down $1.40, reaching $63.05, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 140,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.34. Incyte has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $140.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $521.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.70 million. Incyte had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. analysts forecast that Incyte will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $43,232.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 272.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 81,535 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 534.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 95,350 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Incyte by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Incyte by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

