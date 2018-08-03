Imperva (IMPV) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

IMPV has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Imperva in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Imperva from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Imperva in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Imperva in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Imperva traded down $1.00, hitting $46.25, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,159. Imperva has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Imperva will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPV. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Imperva by 2,341.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 389,798 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Imperva by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 221,932 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperva during the 1st quarter worth about $7,400,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperva by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 259,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 161,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperva by 1,595.6% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 161,007 shares in the last quarter.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

