ImmunoGen’s (IMGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Our 12-month, $18 price target on shares of ImmunoGen is based on a 13-year DCF-driven, sum-of-the-parts analysis. Our DCF analysis is based on: beta of 1.9, terminal growth rate of 0.5%, risk premium of 4.93%, calculated WACC of 12.5%, and tax rate of 12% beginning in FY 2028. Note, our $18 price target is leveraged on the outcome of the mirvetuximab soravtansine’s Phase 3 FORWARD I study, which represents approximately 89% of our target (risk-adjusted NPV of $16 per share). Key risks to our valuation include: emergence of ADC-related safety concerns, clinical, regulatory, and financials risks. ImmunoGen, Inc.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price target on ImmunoGen and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded ImmunoGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.42.

IMGN stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.06, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. The business’s revenue was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunoGen news, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.