IMA Wealth Inc. Takes $158,000 Position in iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (IEI)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:IEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter worth about $231,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter worth about $308,000.

iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52 week low of $1,994.28 and a 52 week high of $2,480.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

