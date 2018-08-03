IMA Wealth Inc. Invests $762,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCI) Stock

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCI. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,718,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,718,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,169,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,422,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,349,000.

Shares of BSCI opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $21.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0326 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

