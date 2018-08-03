IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 48,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 481,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 26,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,367,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after buying an additional 190,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF opened at $18.03 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.