Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Insider Sells $687,561.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) insider Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.41, for a total transaction of $687,561.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,516,698.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Illumina traded up $0.18, reaching $332.68, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 54,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.74. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.15 and a 12 month high of $332.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Illumina had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 40.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 762,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,886 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 24.3% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 191,980 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 39.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,809 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

