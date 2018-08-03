Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,176 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,665.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $193,000.

VGK stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

