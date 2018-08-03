Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF opened at $85.88 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $88.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

