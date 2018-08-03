IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.205-2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.33.

IDEXX Laboratories opened at $240.80 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $252.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 703.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $580.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $99,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $332,305.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,571 shares of company stock worth $2,405,215 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

