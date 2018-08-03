IDACORP (IDA) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Williams Capital downgraded shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

IDACORP traded down $0.15, hitting $94.10, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,714. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.34.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The coal producer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $339.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 2,900 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $252,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,957.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

