ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Tops $382.03 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00013184 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, LATOKEN and OKEx. ICON has a market capitalization of $382.03 million and $21.38 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003475 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00383226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00186998 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00024847 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000210 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00074978 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,431,340 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, IDEX, Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, Bithumb, COSS, DragonEX, Bitbns, Rfinex, Gate.io, Binance, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.