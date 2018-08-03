Ibstock (IBST) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a report published on Tuesday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 300 ($3.94).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IBST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.07) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Ibstock from GBX 285 ($3.74) to GBX 300 ($3.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Numis Securities raised Ibstock to an add rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ibstock from GBX 312 ($4.10) to GBX 309 ($4.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upped their target price on Ibstock from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($4.07) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ibstock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 295.44 ($3.88).

Get Ibstock alerts:

Shares of Ibstock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05), hitting GBX 238.20 ($3.13), during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 671,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 197.50 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 299.10 ($3.93).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company also provides concrete lintels; precast products for the house building and rail sectors; and concrete architectural masonry walling blocks.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.