Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (BOSS) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.83 ($91.56).

Shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock traded down €1.20 ($1.41), reaching €70.10 ($82.47), on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 561,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss AG Common Stock has a one year low of €61.15 ($71.94) and a one year high of €81.34 ($95.69).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

