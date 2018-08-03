Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (BOSS) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.83 ($91.56).

Shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock traded down €1.20 ($1.41), reaching €70.10 ($82.47), during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss AG Common Stock has a one year low of €61.15 ($71.94) and a one year high of €81.34 ($95.69).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

