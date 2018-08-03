HubSpot (HUBS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $144.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HubSpot reported stellar second-quarter 2018 results. The company also raised it fiscal 2018 outlook. The company is benefitting from an expanding international footprint. Further, revolutionary marketing and sales applications and significant scope in cross-selling sales products to its existing market customer base are key catalysts. Robust performance of Hubspot One and Hubspot CRM tools is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. HubSpot’s product portfolio is gaining from integration with Shopify & Facebook, which leverage AI. Acquisitions of Motion AI and Kemvi reflect HubSpot’s focus on integrating AI into its portfolio. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past one year. However, adverse foreign exchange rate volatility impact and mounting operating losses are headwinds.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HubSpot from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on HubSpot to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HubSpot from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on HubSpot from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.33.

HubSpot traded down $2.10, hitting $120.70, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 479,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.48 and a beta of 1.90. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $143.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.75 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $3,523,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,116 shares in the company, valued at $103,599,897.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julia Herendeen sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $54,406.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at $699,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,217 shares of company stock worth $14,728,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,524.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,393,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

