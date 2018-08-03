HubSpot (HUBS) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on HubSpot from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HubSpot from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.70. 479,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,532. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.48 and a beta of 1.90. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.75 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia Herendeen sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $54,406.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,154.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $615,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,809 shares of company stock worth $14,559,839. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $258,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

