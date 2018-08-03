Hub Group’s (HUBG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.85. 604,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,936. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.