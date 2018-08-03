Hub Group Inc (HUBG) is Algert Global LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Algert Global LLC cut its position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Hub Group comprises 1.0% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 57,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hub Group by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 146,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.36.

Shares of Hub Group opened at $51.05 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Hub Group Inc has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

