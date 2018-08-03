Hub Group (HUBG) Given a $62.00 Price Target at Stephens

Stephens set a $62.00 target price on Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hub Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hub Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hub Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.85. 604,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,936. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after buying an additional 657,607 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 41,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.