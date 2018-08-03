HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned HTG Molecular Diagnostics an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTGM shares. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th.

HTGM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. 5,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,137. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.46.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 338.96%. The company had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

