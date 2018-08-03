HSBC Analysts Give BP (BP) a GBX 675 Price Target

HSBC set a GBX 675 ($8.87) price objective on BP (LON:BP) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 705 ($9.26) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a top pick rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 675 ($8.87) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.01) target price on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 585 ($7.69) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 610.95 ($8.03).

BP traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 560.60 ($7.37). 9,702,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 436.95 ($5.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 536.20 ($7.05).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 53 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £309.52 ($406.67). Insiders bought 161 shares of company stock valued at $93,417 in the last ninety days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

