Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.81% of Houston Wire & Cable worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roy W. Haley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Micklas acquired 22,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $176,835.96. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 91,200 shares of company stock worth $738,194. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable opened at $7.90 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Houston Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $131.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Houston Wire & Cable had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

