Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 17,627.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,574 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Home Depot by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,059,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $769,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,244 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,285,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,001,803,000 after purchasing an additional 934,526 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,919,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,121,990,000 after purchasing an additional 899,399 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Home Depot by 153.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,064,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $189,673,000 after purchasing an additional 643,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.28.

In other news, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot opened at $195.66 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.