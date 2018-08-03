Hologic (HOLX) PT Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on Hologic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic traded down $0.07, hitting $42.05, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 46,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,255. Hologic has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.14 million. analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $389,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.