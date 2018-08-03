HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd.

HollyFrontier has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. HollyFrontier has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HollyFrontier to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,625,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,648. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO George John Damiris sold 51,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $4,176,366.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,668.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $566,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,102.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,907 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

