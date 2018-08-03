HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd.
HollyFrontier has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. HollyFrontier has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HollyFrontier to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.
Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,625,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,648. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.
In other HollyFrontier news, CEO George John Damiris sold 51,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $4,176,366.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,668.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $566,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,102.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,907 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
