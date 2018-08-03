Hoertkorn Richard Charles Takes $7.48 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 146,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,000. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock makes up approximately 4.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,589,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731,627 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,184 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,101,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,468,000 after purchasing an additional 957,925 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $46,533,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,172,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,390,000 after buying an additional 838,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.26. 533,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $10,048,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,429,185 shares of company stock worth $81,853,682. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$54.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

