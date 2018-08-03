Hochtief (HOT) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Macquarie set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cfra set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hochtief currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €159.41 ($187.54).

Hochtief traded up €0.10 ($0.12), hitting €152.90 ($179.88), during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 37,262 shares. Hochtief has a 52-week low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 52-week high of €175.00 ($205.88).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

