Histogenics (HSGX) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.09

News coverage about Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Histogenics earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.5580780280694 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSGX. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Histogenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Histogenics traded up $0.03, hitting $2.41, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,536. Histogenics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.45). sell-side analysts forecast that Histogenics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

