Hexx Trading Up 32.1% Over Last Week (HXX)

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Hexx has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. Hexx has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and $101,787.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hexx coin can now be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00066083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,491.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.72 or 0.05603896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $719.49 or 0.09629095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.01028205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.01624502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00200079 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.28 or 0.02506441 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00334451 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000461 BTC.

HXX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,709,295 coins. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hexx’s official website is hexxcoin.net . Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin

Hexx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

