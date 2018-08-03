Hess (HES) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

Press coverage about Hess (NYSE:HES) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hess earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 48.0233496405976 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Hess alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Barclays cut shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.79.

Hess opened at $65.82 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Hess has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $71.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 59.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $696,114.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.