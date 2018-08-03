Hess Corp. (HES) COO Sells $754,121.20 in Stock

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $754,121.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,007.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HES traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,904. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $71.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 59.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $52.54 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays cut shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, KLR Group cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,725,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Hess by 34.3% in the first quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,544,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,172,000 after purchasing an additional 394,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,376,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd grew its holdings in Hess by 10.8% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,930,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

