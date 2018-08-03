Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,550,000 after buying an additional 40,938 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,191,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after buying an additional 28,770 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,875,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after buying an additional 55,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 845,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. 412,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,609. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $859.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.57 million. equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

