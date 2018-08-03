Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Stake Decreased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.68% of Heritage Financial worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 59,292 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $244,376.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,928.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Hinson sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $47,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,233.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. Heritage Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

