HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €54.63 ($64.27).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Main First Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th.

HLE stock opened at €48.66 ($57.25) on Friday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €39.08 ($45.98) and a twelve month high of €59.10 ($69.53).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

