Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 5,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 82,335 shares.The stock last traded at $41.05 and had previously closed at $40.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $773.97 million, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $183.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 69,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

