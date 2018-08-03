Hecla Mining (HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

NYSE:HL opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.15. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.63 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

