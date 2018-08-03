Head-To-Head Review: Intl Cons Airl/S (ICAGY) vs. Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Intl Cons Airl/S (OTCMKTS: ICAGY) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intl Cons Airl/S and Southwest Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intl Cons Airl/S 12.18% 80.31% 18.11% Southwest Airlines 16.90% 22.16% 8.50%

This table compares Intl Cons Airl/S and Southwest Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intl Cons Airl/S $25.95 billion 0.28 $2.26 billion $5.81 3.10 Southwest Airlines $21.17 billion 1.55 $3.49 billion $3.50 16.20

Southwest Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intl Cons Airl/S. Intl Cons Airl/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwest Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Intl Cons Airl/S pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Southwest Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Intl Cons Airl/S pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southwest Airlines pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intl Cons Airl/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Intl Cons Airl/S has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwest Airlines has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Intl Cons Airl/S and Southwest Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intl Cons Airl/S 2 3 1 0 1.83 Southwest Airlines 0 4 15 0 2.79

Southwest Airlines has a consensus target price of $67.61, indicating a potential upside of 19.26%. Given Southwest Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southwest Airlines is more favorable than Intl Cons Airl/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Intl Cons Airl/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats Intl Cons Airl/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intl Cons Airl/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands. As of February 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 547 aircraft flying to 268 destinations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers. In addition, the company offers a suite of digital platforms to support customers needs across the travel journey, including Southwest.com, mobile.southwest.com, an iOS app, an android app, an email subscription service, and push notifications; and Swabiz.com, a Website for business customers that offer businesses shared stored company credit cards, company activity reporting, and centralized traveler management services. Southwest Airlines Co. was founded in 1967 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

