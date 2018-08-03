Head to Head Contrast: Smart Sand (SND) & U.S. Silica (SLCA)

U.S. Silica (NYSE: SLCA) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

This table compares U.S. Silica and Smart Sand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica $1.24 billion 1.60 $145.20 million $1.50 17.12 Smart Sand $137.21 million 1.72 $21.52 million $0.32 17.81

U.S. Silica has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Sand. U.S. Silica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Silica and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica 10.79% 13.14% 7.06% Smart Sand 13.91% 7.13% 5.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Smart Sand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

U.S. Silica pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Smart Sand does not pay a dividend. U.S. Silica pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Silica has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Sand has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for U.S. Silica and Smart Sand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica 1 6 11 0 2.56 Smart Sand 0 5 3 0 2.38

U.S. Silica presently has a consensus target price of $39.25, suggesting a potential upside of 52.84%. Smart Sand has a consensus target price of $11.11, suggesting a potential upside of 94.86%. Given Smart Sand’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than U.S. Silica.

Summary

U.S. Silica beats Smart Sand on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.