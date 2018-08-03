Head to Head Comparison: QEP Resources (QEP) & Glori Energy (GLRI)

QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares QEP Resources and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Resources -13.63% 5.96% 2.91% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

94.0% of QEP Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of QEP Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QEP Resources and Glori Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Resources $1.62 billion 1.51 $269.30 million $0.77 13.43 Glori Energy $9.00 million 0.03 -$36.25 million N/A N/A

QEP Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QEP Resources and Glori Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Resources 1 8 6 0 2.33 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

QEP Resources currently has a consensus target price of $13.52, indicating a potential upside of 30.73%. Given QEP Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Risk & Volatility

QEP Resources has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 5.02, indicating that its stock price is 402% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QEP Resources beats Glori Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 684.7 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. As of November 18, 2017, Glori Energy Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Aero Technology LLC.

