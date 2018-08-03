Head to Head Comparison: Mitel Networks (MITL) and CalAmp (CAMP)

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ: MITL) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Mitel Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Mitel Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CalAmp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mitel Networks and CalAmp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitel Networks $1.06 billion 1.27 -$49.70 million ($0.40) -27.50 CalAmp $365.91 million 2.19 $16.61 million $0.92 24.73

CalAmp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitel Networks. Mitel Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CalAmp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mitel Networks and CalAmp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitel Networks 0 3 1 0 2.25 CalAmp 0 3 5 0 2.63

Mitel Networks presently has a consensus target price of $13.05, indicating a potential upside of 18.64%. CalAmp has a consensus target price of $26.71, indicating a potential upside of 17.43%. Given Mitel Networks’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mitel Networks is more favorable than CalAmp.

Profitability

This table compares Mitel Networks and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitel Networks -4.31% -14.62% -3.32% CalAmp 7.45% 17.26% 7.21%

Risk & Volatility

Mitel Networks has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CalAmp beats Mitel Networks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitel Networks

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand. The Cloud segment offers retail cloud services, such as UCC applications, voice and data telecommunications, and desktop devices that provide hosted cloud and related services directly to the end users under the MiCloud brand. It also provides wholesale services comprising hosted PBX, voice and video calling, SIP trunking, voicemail, call center, audio conferencing, and video and Web collaboration services to service providers under the Powered by Mitel brand. The company sells its solutions through direct and indirect channels, as well as through strategic technology partnerships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Mitel Networks Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless networking products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, and fixed and mobile wireless gateways and routers; telematics cloud platform applications; and software as a service applications. The company sells its products and services to customers in the transportation, government, construction, and automotive markets through direct sales organization, a network of licensees, and sales representatives, as well as through Websites and digital presence. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

